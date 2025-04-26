Spirit Matters: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant!’

This past Monday was supposed to be a restful respite after a busy Easter weekend.

When I turned in Sunday night, I anticipated a slower day, to restore my body and spirit to their baseline energy levels.

Then I woke up Monday to a message from my niece that Pope Francis had died at the age of 88.

I spent much of the day reading grief-stricken posts on social media from friends and acquaintances. One friend shared video and pictures of Pope Francis the day before he died, engaging with the joyful crowds in St. Peter’s Square. Her son was in Rome for Easter; she later shared a video of somber crowds in St. Peter’s Square after learning of Pope Francis’s passing.

I remember when Pope Francis was first introduced to the world on the balcony at St. Peter’s Square in March 2013.

I thought to myself “who is this,” when he emerged from the palace behind him. I had never heard of Jorge Bergoglio, the Argentinian cardinal. Not as if that means anything; the Catholic Church encompasses the entire world, with leaders in every country. Francis’s successor could also be someone whom I have not heard of previously.

As I continued to watch, I listened as he humbly asked the world for its prayers.

I was instantly charmed. I had never witnessed a pope in my lifetime make such a sincere request from the heart to his flock. In my experience, previous popes hadn’t done such a thing. As a young adult, I admired Pope John Paul II. He was not only brilliant, but also charismatic, especially with youth. But this was different. When Francis spoke, I felt a connection with the heart of who this man was.

And, of course a pope would need our prayers. Ideally, the “vicar of Christ,” models Christlike behavior in a world filled with decidedly un-Christlike mores and behaviors. The temptation to choose power over service is ever-present, not to mention darker energies always seeking to bring him down.

Pope Francis’s gesture in asking for prayers was reminiscent of the saint from whom he took his papal name, Francis of Assisi. Francis’s namesake is known and revered the world over for his simplicity of spirit and his gentle reverence for creation.

Pope Francis led the church with this same humility and simplicity of spirit through some of the most divisive times in history, politically and religiously. While he certainly has his vocal detractors, there is no more powerful testament to his impact on the world than the outpouring of genuine, heart-felt sadness and grief not only from Catholics, but from other Christians, and people of other faiths worldwide. I cannot tell you how many posts I have read on social media from people identifying as atheist or non-religious saying they feel a genuine loss of with the passing of Pope Francis.

The future is uncertain. But I have said this over and over again throughout Francis’s papacy: there is no doubt in my mind that he was in the office of the pope at this time, because he was supposed to be.

His leadership has been an antidote at a time in history of an exhausting amount of hate and turmoil. Pope Francis has been a genuine beacon of light, with his down-to-earth personality and joyful heart. He has reminded us to keep our eyes fixed on what is lasting, rather than the passing ways of the world.

Pope Francis showed us what Jesus would do, when he chose to live in a simple apartment rather than the palatial papal quarters.

He showed us what Jesus would do when he would sneak out at night and minister to the homeless in the streets of Rome.

He showed us what Jesus would do when he fully embraced lepers, giving them the dignity that is their birthright.

He showed us what Jesus would do when, rather than condemn and ostracize those the majority considers “sinful,” he asked the world “who am I to judge?” and instead offered them a genuine encounter with the transformative message of the gospel.

He showed us what Jesus would do when he wrote his letters and encyclicals, reminding us that we have a responsibility to be good stewards of the Earth, to protect its resources, and to treat our fellow humans as we would want to be treated.

As the world says goodbye to Pope Francis this weekend and prepares for the conclave that will appoint his successor, I pray Francis’s legacy of simply living and sharing the gospel will carry on well into the future.

We need the kind of hope and reassurance he offered us, now more than ever.

