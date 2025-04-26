Seneca baseball, softball top Streator : The Times Friday Roundup

Baseball

Seneca 10, Streator 6: At Streator, the Fighting Irish (8-12) scored four runs in each of the first two innings and two in the fifth, while the Bulldogs (9-12) were able to close the gap with five in the fifth and one in the sixth on Friday.

Paxton Giertz (double, three walks) and Keegan Murphy (two RBIs) each had two hits for Seneca, while Joey Arnold, winning pitcher Jace Mitchell (4⅓ IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) and Cody Clennon all had two RBIs apiece.

For Streator, Cole Winterrowd (two RBIs) tripled, Luke Bemont doubled, and Clay Christoff and Jake Hagie had RBIs. Blaize Bressner (1⅔ IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 4 Bb, 1 K) suffered the loss.

Plano 9, Somonauk 3: At Somonauk, the Reapers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings in the win over the Bobcats (8-8).

Noah Brandt and Kaden Geers-Clason each singled for Somonauk while Silas Johnson was the losing pitcher.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16, Fieldcrest 5: At Wenona, the Knights dropped to 9-8 overall and 3-4 in Heart of Illinois Conference play with the loss to the Falcons.

Jordan Heider finished a single short of the cycle with an RBI, while Drew Overocker had two hits. Eli Gerdes and Layten Gerdes both had RBIs, while Noah Anson (3⅓ IP, 10 H, 10 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) took the loss.

Softball

Seneca's Tessa Krull (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca 14, Streator 0 (5 inn.): At Streator, Irish pitcher Tessa Krull fired a no-hitter with three walks and nine strikeouts and also blasted a pair of homers and drove in five in the win over the Bulldogs (6-15).

Seneca (17-0) was also lead at the plate by two hits each from Emma Mino, Lexie Buis (double, RBI) and Grace Provance, while Hayden Pfeifer had a homer and three driven in and Audry McNabb a double and two RBIs.

Caitlin Talty (Loss, 1 IP, 6 H, 10 ER, 5 BB, 1 K) and Makenna Ondrey (4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) shared time in the circle for Streator.

Somonauk/Leland 4, Plano 3: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (7-8) scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Ady Werner in defeating the Reapers.

Kennedy Barshinger went 3 of 3 with a home run and three RBIs, while winning pitcher Kaydence Eade (7 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) had a pair of hits for S/L.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): At Minonk, the visiting Falcons exploded for 13 runs in the opening inning in the HOIC win over the Knights (0-8).

Terilynn Timmerman, Julia Ehrnthaller, Lexi Watkins and Khloe Barisch each singled for the hosts.

Track and field

Ottawa girls sixth at Geneseo: At Geneseo Invite, the Pirates finished sixth of the eight competing teams.

Ottawa’s Savannah Markey won the long jump (5.08 meters), while Sam Ruiz placed runner-up in the discus (31.20). Isabella Markey (100-meter hurdles, 17.26 seconds) and Shaylen Quinn (400, 1 minute, 17.26 seconds) both placed third, as did the 4X200 relay team of Karsyn Moore, Isabella Markey, Savannah Markey, Mary Rodriguez (1:53.70).

Ottawa boys eighth at Metamora ABC: At Metamora, the Pirates finished eighth of the 11 competing squads.

Earning top finishes for Ottawa were Weston Averkamp (1st, A 110 hurdles; 2nd A 300 hurdles), Joey Liebhart (2nd, B 110 hurdles; 2nd B 300 hurdles), Archer Cechowicz (1st, C 300 hurdles), Kaleb Hunt (1st, A long jump) and Dominic Sartori (1st, B long jump).

Seneca, Fieldcrest compete in Titanonomy: At El Paso, the Irish and Knights took part in the El Paso-Gridley Titanonmy with Fieldcrest boys Jackson Hakes (discus) and Michael Beckett (long jump), and the girls Pru Mangan (discus) earning first-place marks.

The Seneca boys had fine performances from Zebadiah Maxwell (4th in shot put; fourth in discus), Jesus Govea (third in discus) and Matt Stach (third in the long jump), while Garcie Smith (shot put) placed third for the girls.