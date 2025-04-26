Second Story Teen Center to open new building April 29

Visitors tour the high school room during an open house on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the Second Story Teen Center in Princeton. Donors were invited to see the new building. The center officially opens Tuesday, April 29. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton High School sophomore Gianna Crowl is excited about the Second Story Teen Center’s move to a new building at the center of town.

She’s attended activities at the teen center since sixth grade and she’s eager to see how much it can grow at the new 6,000-square-foot facility at 125 S. Main St. – where it will be larger and more visible than its former location above Johnson’s Carpet, 1003 N. Main St.

“It feels like more kids will come now that it’s in the middle of town,” Crowl said.

The facility will open Tuesday, April 29, after breaking ground a little more than a year ago. Second Story Teen Center hosts regular activities on Tuesdays and Fridays, drawing 60 to 80 teens on Tuesdays and 80 to 110 teens on Fridays.

On Thursday, an event was held to thank the community for raising more than $500,000 to build the new place. Dozens showed up to share food and drinks and take tours.

“This has all been done without one federal grant,” co-founder Jeff VanAutreve said. “The biggest thing is to thank the community for supporting us. We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support of our community and everyone coming together.”

VanAutreve said the teen center still needs to raise about $300,000 more to near initial fundraising goals. He believes the nonprofit will continue to grow in its new space. The space includes a kitchen, basketball court, large open area, a high school activities room, a junior high activities room, tutoring room, an arts and crafts room and an area for pantry and clothes, among other spaces.

“Interesting enough, I’ve been doing this for 16 years, there’s still people that live in Princeton that don’t realize there is a teen center in town,” VanAutreve said. “Now they’ll know. We also draw a lot of kids from out of town, it’s not just Princeton.”

The teen center was started in 2009 by Van Autreve for at-risk youth by providing a positive, safe place for teens to gather outside of school. Second Story Teen became a nonprofit in 2014. It operates as a teen drop-in center two nights a week. Scholarships are offered to the teens to further their education. After-school programs are offered to provide tutoring and educational support. All teens are served balanced and nutritious meals, mental health wellness, mentoring, food and clothing. Everything provided is 100% free to kids. Second Story is entirely volunteer-driven and receives no federal or state funding.

Teens check in and out at the front desk when they attend events, and parents can be notified if their children are there through that system.

Dominic Buchanan said Second Story holds a special place in his heart. He’s attended events or served as a volunteer at the teen center for the past decade, beginning when he was 12-13 years old.

“Jeff and Dana (Van Autreve) are amazing people, and this is an amazing cause,” Buchanan said. “It just has a place in my heart. I’m so proud of it.”

Crowl said what makes Second Story special is the volunteers and the VanAutreves.

“They’re so welcoming, they make you feel like you belong,” Crowl said. “Dana always asks about your week, she asks about your day and if there’s anything you want to talk about, she’ll talk about it.”

VanAutreve believes a teen center is crucial to a community and has helped three others start their own.

“We’re already thinking we’re going to outgrow this building,” he said. “They want to be here. They keep coming back.”