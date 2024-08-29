Streator woman surprised by individual in her home

A Streator woman returned home and found Tania Torres-Magana inside her home, Torres-Magana said she needed a place to stay after a domestic dispute with her significant other.

But prosecutors said Torres-Magana, 36, of Streator allegedly broke in to the house on Sequoia Drive and, according to court records, “The defendant was in possession of a large bag of items that she had taken from the residence.”

Torres-Magana was charged Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court with residential burglary and could face up to 15 years if she is convicted. She was, however, released from La Salle County Jail with a Sept. 13 court date.