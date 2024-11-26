November 25, 2024
BCR scoreboard for Monday, Nov. 25

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Scoreboard header

Boys basketball

Wally Keller Invite at Wethersfield

Bureau Valley 78, Stark County 50

Annawan 55, Elmwood 28

Wethersfield 53, Putnam County 41

Dean Riley Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa

Sterling 80, Plano 68

Ottawa 44, Pontiac 42

Streator 58, L-P 57

Serena Tip-Off Tournament

Marquette 46, E-P 43

Seneca 69, Hall 45

Other games

Dixon 47, Geneseo 32

Indian Creek 63, LaMoille 39

Mendota 79, Morrison 59

Newman 73, Oregon 62

Orion 61, Alleman 42

Woodland 57, St. Bede 35

Girls basketball

Marquette 48, Henry 40

Morris 80, Streator 23

Newman 58, Fulton 27

Roanoke-Benson 59, St. Bede 45

Seneca 53, Putnam County 35

Freshmen: Hall 16, Princeton 14

