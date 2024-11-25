APRN added to OSF Medical Group in Peru

OSF HealthCare announced the addition of Angella Greenwood, APRN, to its primary care team, enhancing medical services for Peru and its surrounding communities. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

OSF HealthCare announced the addition of Angella Greenwood, APRN, to its primary care team, enhancing medical services for Peru and its surrounding communities, the company said in a news release.

Greenwood will provide primary care services at OSF HealthCare – OSF Medical Group, located at 4136 Midtown Road, Peru. She holds a master of science in nursing from Olivet Nazarene University and is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Her expertise and dedication will contribute to improving healthcare access and outcomes for patients in the region.

Patients, both new and existing, can schedule an appointment with Greenwood or Dexter Angeles, MD, by calling 815-538-1355.