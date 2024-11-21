Golf Road solar project in Streator rejected by council

A view from Golf Road of the proposed solar location. The Streator City Council voted 3-2 against the project during their regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Bill Freskos)

After more than two months of deliberation, the Streator City Council voted 3-2 Wednesday against a proposed solar project off Golf Road.

Council members David Reed and David “Moose” Conner voted in favor of the project, while Timothy Geary, Matt McMullen and Mayor Tara Bedei opposed it.

The decision followed a failed recommendation from the Streator Plan Commission during its meeting and public hearing on the project last week. The commission had a 2-2 split vote, meaning no official recommendation was forwarded to council.

During that hearing, the Plan Commission heard comments from Streator residents opposed to the project, concerned about its impact in a residential area.

Streator resident and local developer Richard Wilkinson has spoken at every public hearing, expressing his opinion as a developer the project could negatively impact real estate sales and property values.

“When I’m trying to market and sell a property in a small town like Streator, something like this really makes a difference to buyers,” Wilkinson said during last week’s public hearing. “People who invest $300,000 to $400,000 in a home want to make sure this is a place they can live with a family. They want a natural view from their window and a nice backyard, and this project just doesn’t fit with what buyers are looking for.”

Council Member David Reed, who voted in favor of the project, said he didn’t want to go against the grain or upset nearby residents with his decision, however, he said he believes the property owner off Golf Road has a right to do what they want with their land. After talking with community leaders in Champaign and Saybrook, where solar projects were developed in residential areas, he found there were few complaints from nearby residents.

“I want happy neighbors and Streatorites,” Reed said. “But I just do not see this having any detrimental effect on any of the nearby residents, and I feel strongly about personal property rights.”

The council unanimously approved two other solar projects, both planned for a site west of the intersection of Route 18 and East 15th Road.