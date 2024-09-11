Solar project doesn’t get endorsement from Streator Plan Commission after 30 residents attended meeting

The Streator Plan Commission met Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, and listened to the proposal from TotalEnergies about solar panel projects. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Plan Commission recommended the approval of two of three proposed community solar panel projects, but did not endorse a project on the northwest part of the city after about 30 people showed up to the meeting against it.

The developer for the solar projects is TotalEnergies, a France-based company with 12 different solar projects across the country. Notably, the company has done projects at JFK Airport and Washington Metro Transit Authority, as well as a completed project in Urbana.

TotalEnergies spoke about the three community solar panel projects Tuesday in Streator.

Community solar programs offer a way for the city and residents to benefit from solar energy without needing to install panels on their own properties.

Instead, these programs involve large-scale solar installations where multiple participants can enroll and receive credits on their energy bills.

According TotalEnergies presentation, each project generates enough electricity to power about 450 homes and can provide savings of 10-15% on energy costs compared to traditional utility providers.

The Streator 1 and Streator 2 projects are planned for a site located west of the intersection of Route 18 and East 15th Road and includes two arrays.

The Streator 1 and Streator 2 projects are proposed for a site located north of Route 18 in Streator. The site plan designates the red areas as the locations where the solar panels will be installed. (Photo Provided by City of Streator)

The Spring Lake Project is proposed for a site located north of Golf Road and features a single array of solar panels.

The Spring Lake Project is proposed for a site located north of Gold Road. The site plan highlights the red areas as the designated locations for the solar panels. (Photo Provided by City of Streator)

The Plan Commission recommended approval for the Streator 1 and Streator 2 projects but did not endorse the Spring Lake project, based on several factors.

The Spring Lake project faced opposition from some community members concerned about its impact on property values and development opportunities.

The proposed solar panel projects will bring tax revenue to Streator. According to TotalEnergies presentation, the three projects will generate about $1.9 million over the next 35 years.

However, Streator resident and local neighborhood developer Richard Wilkinson expressed concerns about the use of the location.

Wilkinson site the site off Golf Road is a “prime development location” and that installing solar panels there might not provide the same financial benefits to Streator as a development project would.

As someone who has developed before, he highlighted that the potential tax revenue from future development could outweigh the benefits of the solar installation.

“We need development here, we need things that are going to bring real tax dollars to this community,” Wilkinson said during the meeting. “That land absolutely needs to be developed.”

A view from Golf Road of the proposed Spring Lake Project location. (Bill Freskos)

Streator City Council will vote on the Plan Commission’s recommendation on Wednesday, Sept. 18. If approved, construction for the solar projects is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with each project taking about 36 weeks to complete.

For more information on the projects and to follow the City Council’s decision, residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming meeting.