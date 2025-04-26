Ryan Jagers, Noah LaPorte and Princeton ambush Riverdale with 22 runs, 14 hits: Friday’s BCR roundup

Baseball

Princeton 22, Riverdale 11 (6 inn.): The Tigers ambushed the Rams in a football-like Three Rivers crossover in Port Byron, scoring 22 runs on 14 hits.

Ryan Jagers led the Tigers’ hit parade with a 4 for 6 day and five RBIs. Noah LaPorte went 3 for 5 with a homer, double and five RBIs and Will Lott (double, four RBIs) and Jack Oester (RBI) added two hits each while Tyler Forristall and Luke Smith had a hit and two RBIs and Stihl Brokaw had a hit and RBI.

Braden Shaw pitched the first three innings for the win, allowing six hits, six runs (two earned) and two walks with three strikeouts.

Softball

IVC 10, Hall 0 (5 inn.): Charlie Pellegrini and Jessica Casford had the only hits for the Red Devils, who were shut out on two hits in a nonconference loss at Chillicothe.

Riverdale 12, Princeton 2: The Tigresses took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning only to have the Rams score seven runs with four more in the sixth to win by the 10-run rule in a Three Rivers crossover in Port Byron.

Keely Lawson (double) and Kiyrra Morris each went 3 for 3 and Izzy Gibson had a hit and two RBIs for the Tigresses (6-7). Starter Reese Reviglio took the loss, allowing four runs and seven innings in four innings.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 3, Princeton 0: The Pirates shut out the Tigresses on the Bryant Field pitch Friday night.