New fee schedule to take effect May 9 at La Salle County Recorder’s Office

La Salle County residents are advised a new fee schedule takes effect May 9 at the La Salle County Recorder of Deeds.

In a news releaser, Recorder Karen Miller said her office, in order to meet the requirements of Public Act 103-0884, “if a county has previously adopted an ordinance or resolution adopting a Predictable Fee Schedule, the county must adopt an ordinance or resolution revising that Predictable Fee Schedule to be consistent with 55 ILCS 5/3-5018.2;” will be amending the Predictable Fee Schedule, effective May 9.

As a matter of compliance with the new law, all-inclusive fees have been established for eight classes; four standard classes: Deeds, Leases, Mortgages, Easements and two nonstandard classes: Miscellaneous Documents and Plats. Visit the Recorder of Deeds page, located under the Departments’ link at www.lasallecountyil.gov, for more information and the full schedule of fees to take effect.

Every attempt has been made to provide timely notifications of this change to financial institutions, law firms, title companies, etc., of this pending change, the recorder’s office said.

For questions about the new fee structure, call the La Salle County Recorder’s Office at 815-434-8226.