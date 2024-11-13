Vote split among Streator Plan Commission on solar project off Golf Road

Seth Uphoff, an attorney representing TotalEnergies, speaks Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2024, to the Streator Plan Commission about a proposed solar project off Golf Road. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Plan Commission was split 2-2 Tuesday on its recommendation to the City Council regarding a solar project off Golf Road.

The project has been under debate for two months, since TotalEnergies first presented the proposal to the Plan Commission in early September.

The Plan Commission endorsed two other projects during that meeting, both planned for a site west of the intersection of Route 18 and East 15th Road, while not recommending only the project located off Golf Road as it faced significant opposition from residents.

A similar crowd of concerned residents and nearby homeowners attended Tuesday’s meeting to voice their opinion on the project, concerned about potential impacts on property values and health.

Streator resident and local developer Richard Wilkinson said he believes the project could negatively affect real estate sales.

“When I’m trying to market and sell a property in a small town like Streator, something like this really makes a difference to buyers,” Wilkinson said. “People who invest $300,000 to $400,000 in a home want to make sure this is a place they can live with a family. They want a natural view from their window and a nice backyard, and this project just doesn’t fit with what buyers are looking for.”

TotalEnergies representatives again presented their case, emphasizing the potential benefits of the project for Streator.

These include an increase in property tax revenue, utility bill savings for local residents, an estimated $3 million in labor contract investments and increased sales tax and income for local businesses from workers during construction. The company also proposed educational programs for local schools, should the district be interested.

Seth Uphoff, an attorney representing TotalEnergies, said the property owner had a right to develop their land as they saw fit and said there was no evidence to suggest the project would harm nearby residents.

“What does this say about property owner rights?” Uphoff asked in his closing statement. “That’s one of the major considerations you have to make. There’s been a lot of speculation (Tuesday) about how this might affect property values, but there’s no solid evidence. You should base your decision on the evidence presented, and we’ve shown that this project will not harm nearby residents.”

The Plan Commission revisited the 11 findings required by city code before making its recommendation.

With only four commission members present, the vote ended in a tie. Chairman Dan Danko and Harry Godfrey voted in favor of the project, while Scott Scheuer and Theresa Solon voted against it. As a result, no recommendation will be forwarded to council.

Regardless, Streator City Council will have the final say on the project at its next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.