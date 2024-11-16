Peru’s pool referendum passed: What’s next?

Peru’s nonbinding pool referendum is in the hands of the Peru City Council after residents voted in favor of a municipal pool with the use of hotel/motel funds. The photo is of the former Peru pool after it was closed. (NewsTribune file photo)

Peru’s nonbinding pool referendum is in the hands of the Peru City Council after residents voted in favor of a municipal pool with the use of hotel/motel funds.

The referendum had 3,396 votes in favor (68.6%) to 1,553 against (31.4%). The ballot question asked residents if the city should construct and operate a municipal swimming pool funded by the use of the hotel/motel tax.

The council has not had a formal committee or council meeting since the election, therefore they have not had time to discuss the results.

Alderman Tom Payton, the Finance Committee chairman, said he would stand by the residents’ decision and plan for a pool. He believes the council should form a committee with possibly two members of the council, two community members and Parks and Recreation Director Adam Thorson.

“The mayor has to come back with a plan,” he said. “How much is the pool going to cost? Where is it going to be?”

Payton said he wants to give residents what was asked for but he wants to do it right.

“I have no problem with designing a pool, funding the pool and all of that,” he said. “As long as people understand this is your pool and this is what it’s going to cost.”

Payton’s stance is echoed by the majority of the council, with most of them saying they would like more details.

Alderman Bob Tieman said he is not interested in making a rash decision and agrees the council should form a committee with members of the community who wanted the pool and some council members.

“I hope that we are able to take our time and make sure that we do this right,” he said. “That we get what’s best for everyone, not just push through the first thing that comes across our desks to get it done.”

Alderman Jason Edgcomb said he believes the next steps would be finding a location and if the city has a study done on a proposed location to find out if it’s suitable.

“There will have to be a rendering and a style picked and they’ll have to get pricing on how much to put in,” he said. “It’s not a quick process. Then we’ll have to find the money to do those things.”

Alderman Mike Sapienza said he wants a pool and understands the residents want one but would like to know how they are going to pay for it before he is ready to move forward.

Alderman Rick O’Sadnick said he wanted to hear more from the mayor.

Alderman Jim Lukosus agreed with O’Sadnick in saying the next part of the process would be up to the mayor. But, Lukosus said a lot of answers still were needed such as location and cost.

“This is basically his wish along with the pool committee, but it overwhelmingly passed, which is a statement in itself,” he said.

Aldermen Andy Moreno and Jeff Ballard did not return comment.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said the the next step is more depth of conversations about the pool.