Logan’s Oasis to host fundraising benefit to build playground at Marilla Park in Streator

A fundraising event for Logan’s Oasis Foundation will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Silver Fox/122 Club in Streator to raise funds for a new, accessible play area planned for Marilla Park. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

A fundraising event for Logan’s Oasis Foundation will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Silver Fox/122 Club in Streator to raise funds for a new, accessible play area planned for Marilla Park.

The playground is dedicated to Logan Crank, a father who loved taking his children, Kaibrey and Kaison, to playgrounds. His family created the project to give back to the community after his death in an accident last summer.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. for auction viewing, followed by silent and live auctions starting at 4 p.m. The event will also feature raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

A Taste of Streator dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. for $15 per person, followed by live music from local bands.

Local spots like Good Morning Good Day, Dig Doug’s BBQ, Bullpen, Cozy Corner and Al’s Place all will be serving food during the event.

The opening band, All In, will perform from 7 to 9:30 p.m., with Abbynormal taking the stage from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. A karaoke session will close out the night from midnight to 2 a.m.

The event is open to all, with free entry for auction viewing, raffles and karaoke. Tickets for the dinner and bands are available for $15 each, with VIP tickets – covering both dinner and live music – available for $25 per person or $45 per couple. Children 12 and younger can enjoy the dinner for $5, with tickets for the band performances priced at $5, while children 2 and younger can attend for free.

All proceeds will go to building the playground at Marilla Park, that is planned to feature a handicap-accessible play area and autism-friendly section.

“Marilla Park has been without a playground for decades, so this is our chance to make that dream a reality with the help and support of our community” said Melissa Crank, Logan’s mother and organizer of the event. “We’re excited to bring the community together to honor our son Logan’s memory and build Logan’s Oasis Playground dedicated to his children and the children of Streator.”

Crank said the goal is to raise $65,000 to secure a matching grant from the playground manufacturer. Without the grant, the total cost of the project would exceed $100,000.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online or at the door. Children’s tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information, follow Logan’s Oasis on Facebook.