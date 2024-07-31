Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to help facilitate Streator playground

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei (left); Melissa Crank; SRCCF Board Chair Reed Wilson and SRCCF CEO Fran Brolley met recently at Marilla Park in Streator – the future home of Logan’s Oasis Playground. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Chair Reed Wilson and CEO Fran Brolley met recently at Marilla Park in Streator – future home of Logan’s Oasis Playground.

Melissa Crank of Streator is turning a family tragedy into a project that will benefit children and families in her hometown, but she needs public support to achieve the dream.

Crank is partnering with the city of Streator and Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to create Logan’s Oasis Playground at Marilla Park.

The site is named for her son Logan who died in an accident Aug. 5, 2023, at age 26. Marilla Park was a favorite destination for him and his children Kaibrey and Kaison.

“I believe this is exactly what he would want and what the community needs,” Crank said. “Logan loved Marilla but was disappointed there was no playground, so we want to change that.”

Fundraising for the project is going well but more help is needed. As fiscal sponsor for the campaign, Starved Rock Country Community Foundation will accept donations, receipt donors, provide quarterly reports and offer counsel.

Online donations can be made via Logan’s Oasis Playground page at srccf.org. Mail checks to Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, 241 Marquette St., La Salle, IL 61301. Add “Logan’s Oasis” to the memo line. Call 815-252-2906 for information.

The plan is to break ground for the playground by summer 2025. The city of Streator is committed to helping with the installation of playground equipment.

“It will be really nice to have more for families and kids at Marilla Park,” said Streator Mayor Tara Bedei, also an SRCCF board member.

Bedei made a personal contribution of $500 to help establish the fund with SRCCF.

Located at the northeast edge of the city, Marilla Park was created in 1919 following a donation of 33 acres by the Plumb family. In 2015, a local philanthropist donated another 32 acres to increase its size to 65 acres.

It is home to disc golf, hiking trails, picnic shelters – and soon, thanks to Melissa Crank and her family, an inclusive playground with a handicap play area and autism interaction area.

“Melissa and her family’s drive to build the playground in Logan’s memory inspired our Foundation to join the cause,” said Fran Brolley, SRCCF CEO.

A Logan’s Oasis fundraiser, set for Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Club 122/Silver Fox in Streator, will feature special musical guests Abby Normal and ALL IN.