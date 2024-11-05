Mendota may levy less than 5% more in taxes than last year

If you live in Mendota, the city rate on next year’s property tax bill is probably going down. Will you pay less in taxes? Stay tuned. (Scott Anderson)

If you live in Mendota, the city rate on next year’s property tax bill is probably going down. Will you pay less in taxes? Stay tuned.

Monday, the Mendota City Council placed on file a preliminary 2025 tax levy – final action will be at the Dec. 16 meeting. The levy rose $108,234, an increase just less than the 5% increase allowable without a hearing, to about $2.28 million.

The projected tax rate sits at $1.97, about 5 cents lower than last year.

Mayor David Boelk last year paid the city about $1,700 (on a total tax bill of $7,513) and would next year pay the city $1,617, a savings of $83. That assumes, however, that Boelk’s home value remains unchanged; a big increase in property values could offset a rate reduction.

So, will Mendota residents enjoy a net savings when the bills arrive in May?

“That’s pretty hard to say right now,” Boelk said. “You have to wait until the new values come in.

“But our rate will be dropping.”

In other matters, the council: