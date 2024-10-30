Teen who had gun at Ottawa High arrested on stolen car charge, back in custody

A teen was put on probation Tuesday for bringing a gun into Ottawa High School. Wednesday, he was back in the La Salle County Detention Home for allegedly possessing a stolen car. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

A teen was put on probation Tuesday for bringing a gun into Ottawa High School. Wednesday, he was back in the La Salle County Detention Home for allegedly possessing a stolen car.

The teen appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and presented with a new count of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony. An adult would face three to seven years in prison; but minors are subject to a more diverse array of sentencing options.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro also confirmed Wednesday his staff would file a contempt petition for the recently-resolved charges – the youth pleaded guilty to felonies Tuesday and was placed on 18 months’ probation – as well as the new charge.

“He didn’t last 24 hours,” Navarro said.

La Salle County Judge Michael C. Jansz ordered the youth held in the detention home after an emergency detention hearing.

Prosecutors also have filed charges against a second teen implicated in the seizure of the .45-caliber Springfield Armory from an Ottawa High locker. That youth is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, both felonies that would bring an adult prison sentences of two to five years and one to three years, respectively.

Both teens will appear Nov. 26 before Jansz. While the suspect in the car theft will be detained, the newly-charged cohort was given a notice to appear.