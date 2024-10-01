Firearm found without ammunition in locker at Ottawa High School

A firearm was found in a locker at Ottawa High School on Tuesday afternoon, according to Superintendent Michael Cushing. (The Times)

Following rumors circulating in the building and online, the Ottawa Police Department assisted school staff in the investigation.

No ammunition was found in the locker or the immediate area surrounding the firearm.

“Based on the information we have at this time, it appears to be an isolated incident,” Cushing said.

He encouraged anyone with additional information regarding the situation to come forward, as it would be helpful to the Ottawa High School staff and Ottawa Police Department.

This is a developing story and Shaw Local News Network will provide updates as more information becomes available.