Teen gets probation for gun seized at Ottawa High School

A teen charged after a gun was seized at Ottawa High School pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felonies. He was released from custody and placed on 18 months probation. (Scott Anderson)

A teen charged after a gun was seized at Ottawa High School pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felonies. He was released from custody and placed on 18 months probation.

The youth appeared Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered admissions to felony unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct, as well as misdemeanor obstructing identification and resisting a peace officer. (An additional felony charge, unlawful possession of a firearm, was dismissed as part of the agreement.)

Under the agreed order, the teen was placed on probation until April 29, 2026, and must perform 50 hours of community service. The youth also must undergo a mental health evaluation and abide by a curfew, among other conditions.

La Salle County Judge Michael C. Jansz noted approvingly the teen had been well-behaved during his month in the La Salle County Detention Home. Nevertheless, the judge reminded the youth of the severity of the incident.

“We live in a world where we can’t not take action,” Jansz said in open court.

The youth declined an opportunity to address Jansz when offered a chance to speak.

The teen was charged Oct. 1 after a firearm was found in a locker at Ottawa High School. The next day, the teen suspected of bringing the gun into the school was was ordered held Oct. 2 in the La Salle County Detention Home.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office disclosed the weapon was a .45-caliber Springfield Armory.

A second student was believed to have knowledge of the weapon. That youth was released to a parent; but charges remain pending.