Teen sent to youth lockup for firing gun in Ottawa

A teen was sentenced to state-run youth lockup for firing a gunshot June 19 in Ottawa. There were no injuries.

The youth appeared Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court for sentencing after pleading guilty Sept. 10 to felony reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“You’re young. You’ve got your whole life ahead of you. The time to make changes is now.” — Judge Michael C. Jansz

La Salle County Judge Michael C. Jansz sentenced the youth to a full commitment in the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for an indefinite stay that will not run past the teen’s 21st birthday. He has 125 days credit for time served.

“I’m sorry for the decisions that I made,” the youth said when offered a chance to speak.

Jansz said in open court he approved of the agreement, which includes a recommendation that the youth earn his GED. Jansz further noted the youth had been well-behaved in the La Salle County Detention Home.

Nevertheless, the judge agreed a custodial sentence was necessary in light of at least one prior offense involving firearms, his refusal to follow rules at home and an extended span when his whereabouts were unknown.

“You’re young,” Jansz told him. “You’ve got your whole life ahead of you. The time to make changes is now.”

The youth was picked up June 20 in Naplate on felony charges after Ottawa police investigated a gunshot fired into the air in the area of the lower parking lot of Riverfront Park in the 400 block of Clinton Street, near where a Lions Club carnival was held.

Detectives collected evidence along with witness statements and a video of the gunfire and developed a person of interest.

The teen soon was located and taken into custody June 20 in the 200 block of 18th Avenue in Naplate. He also was wanted on a La Salle County probation violation.