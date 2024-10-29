Police investigate gun shots in Streator

Several residents in Streator reported hearing gunshots at about 11 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Wilson Street. (Derek Barichello)

Officers responded quickly but found no evidence after initially searching the area, the police said in a news release. There was no damage reported to residences or vehicles, and no shell casings were discovered.

Streator police recanvassed the area Tuesday, but no crime scene has been established yet.

This report marks the sixth time in October that there have been reports of shots fired in Streator, most resulting in property damage and one injury – including gunfire reports Saturday, Oct. 5; Sunday, Oct. 6; and Thursday, Oct. 10.

In an effort to gather more information, the police department encourage residents with security cameras in the area to review their footage and report any relevant information that could assist the investigation. The investigation continues, police said.