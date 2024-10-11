Gunfire strikes Streator residence, police say

A residence in the 100 block of South Wasson Street in Streator was struck with gunfire Thursday afternoon. (Derek Barichello)

A residence in the 100 block of South Wasson Street in Streator was struck with gunfire Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received reports just before 5 p.m. of gunfire in the 300 block of South Wasson Street. Officers were nearby and responded quickly, police said. There have been no reported injuries.

The gunfire is under investigation.

Thursday’s gunfire is the fifth confirmed report since Saturday. A man was found wounded by gun shots on the 1300 block of North Wasson Street on Saturday, a residence and vehicle were damaged by gunfire on the 400 block of South Everett Street on Saturday, casings were found on Iowa Avenue between Broadway and Elliott Streets; and shots were fired on the 200 block of East Grove Street in Streator on Sunday. In Sunday’s case, a man was arrested, charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and ordered held in La Salle County Jail.