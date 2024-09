A 17-year-old boy was injured in a reported stabbing Sunday morning near Ninth and Lafayette streets in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The boy was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, the La Salle police said. The reported stabbing occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m., police said.

La Salle police are seeking more information about the reported stabbing. There have been no arrests as of Sunday evening. Call 815-223-2131 with any information.