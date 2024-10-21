3 charged in La Salle stabbing of teen

Two Spring Valley men were granted pre-trial release Monday after being charged in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Two Spring Valley men were granted pre-trial release Monday after being charged in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in La Salle.

Justin E. Qasem, 19, and William J. Vargas, 19, both appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court and were presented with charges of mob action, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison.

Both are scheduled to appear again Nov. 7 for arraignment. A judge approved their requests for the services of the public defender.

Davion K. Douglas, 20, of Spring Valley also was charged with mob action. He is not yet in custody.

Court records show the charges were incurred Sept. 29, when a youth was stabbed at Ninth and Lafayette streets in La Salle. La Salle police said Monday the youth made a full recovery.