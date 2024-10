Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 302 Chestnut St., Dalzell.

Mass will be at 4 p.m. followed by a potluck and program. Emcee will be Deacon Dan O’Connor. Guest speaker will be Ken Pozzi discussing, “Why Are We Here.” Guests are welcome.