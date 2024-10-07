‘Person of interest’ in custody after gunfire report Sunday in Streator

A person of interest was taken into custody Sunday night in regard to another report of gunfire in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

Police said a motorist screeched the tires of their vehicle repeatedly about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Grove Street, which drew the attention of residents there and an argument ensued. The occupant(s) of the vehicle fired several shots at a residence on that block, then residents from that block then followed the suspect vehicle, and more shots were fired from the initial suspect vehicle at the vehicle that had followed them, police said.

No one was injured by the gunfire, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody at 12:43 a.m. Monday, but the investigation is ongoing and extensive, police said. Charges are pending, but none have been filed as of 2 p.m. Monday.