Milton Pope Elementary School in rural Marseilles announced its August/September students of the month winners for responsibility. The students are (front) Rosalie Farnsworth, kindergarten; McKenna Herman, first grade; Jared Ashton, second grade; Elijah Mundt, third grade; Nora Maierhofer, fourth grade; Teagan Gibson, fifth grade; Lincoln Hebel, eighth grade; Lorna Reese, sixth grade; and Landon Taylor, seventh grade. (Photo provided by Jamie Johnston)