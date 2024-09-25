Rock Steady Boxing program to help those with Parkinson’s Disease open at Streator YMCA

Enrollment is open for the next session of Rock Steady Boxing at the Streator Family YMCA. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Enrollment is open for the next session of Rock Steady Boxing at the Streator Family YMCA.

The next session will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 8 to Oct. 31. The program is growing and is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with typical Parkinson’s as well as individuals diagnosed with atypical forms of Parkinson’s including; Corticobasal Ganglionic Degeneration (CBD), Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) and Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA). Contact the YMCA with any eligibility questions for enrollment.

The program is adapted for all athletes regardless of where they are in their journey. Beginning the program early is highly recommended. Athletes are also welcome to bring their support person as their cornersman, but it is not required.

Rock Steady Boxing is a unique form of physical exercise that attacks typical and atypical forms of Parkinson’s at its vulnerable neurological points. This non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness routine is proving to dramatically improve the ability of people with Parkinson’s to live independent lives. No boxing experience is necessary and people of all ages are available to participate.

Athletes can register at https://www.streatorymca.org/rock-steady-boxing. For more information, contact Streator Family YMCA at 815-672-2148, email wellness@streatorymca.org or visit https://www.streatorymca.org.