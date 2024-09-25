Ottawa High School students earn honor from National Small Town & Rural Recognition

Ottawa High School seniors Kyler Araujo, Tobias Burkey, Ayla Dorsey, Katelynn Gray, Andrea Kerestes, Madeline Kerestes and Landon Sawin have earned an academic honor from the National Small Town & Rural Recognition Program. (Photo provided by Lisa Woodyer)

Ottawa High School seniors Kyler Araujo, Tobias Burkey, Ayla Dorsey, Katelynn Gray, Andrea Kerestes, Madeline Kerestes and Landon Sawin have earned an academic honor from the National Small Town & Rural Recognition Program.

These students earned this recognition through their strong performance on College Board assessments and hard work in the classroom.

Students had to meet to the following criteria to be eligible: a GPA of 3.3 or higher, PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program and/or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams by the end of 10th grade, and attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native.