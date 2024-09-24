More charges filed against who Streator police refer to as ‘Bonnie and Clyde’

Two people referred to as “Bonnie and Clyde” by Streator police in social media posts were indicted Tuesday on additional felonies.

Ashley N. Moats, 32, of Streator faces up to seven years in prison after a La Salle County grand jury indicted her on a new count of burglary, a Class 2 felony carrying a possible prison sentence of three to seven years, and one count of felony retail theft, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years.

Nicholas J. Huber, 36, of Streator was indicted on two new counts of counts of burglary and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Class 3 felony, for allegedly using a metal bar to strike a man in the hand.

Huber is in custody and will appear for arraignment Oct. 3.

Moats will appear Oct. 1. She was previously granted pre-trial release but her judge warned her then her freedom was hanging by a thread – and that was before the new, more serious burglary count was handed down Tuesday.

Streator police had issued news releases saying Moats was the suspect in thefts from retail establishments and from unlocked vehicles, allegedly making away with personal items including a pair of debit cards.

Huber also is charged with burglary and was jailed for violations of pre-trial release in an unrelated case.