Streator woman placed under GPS monitoring, given warning by judge

A Streator woman charged with burglary, retail theft and possession of a stolen credit card was placed under GPS monitoring Monday with a warning from the judge that any violations of her release conditions could result in her being held in the La Salle County Jail.

Ashley Moats, 32, of Streator, was arrested Saturday by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the La Salle County Jail for failure to appear in court. Moats faces five felony charges, including two counts of burglary, two counts of retail theft and one count of possession of a stolen credit card, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

According to news releases last week from the Streator Police Department, Moats was cited on a complaint of retail theft at the Runnings at Northpoint Plaza. Additionally, she was captured on surveillance video removing personal items from an unlocked vehicle parked at a nursing home in the city, police said. The report indicates the vehicle was entered and a billfold was stolen, police said. The billfold contained two debit cards, an Illinois driver’s license, a Cash App card and a medical card, the victim told police. This follows Moats’ previous arrest Aug. 26 on complaints of stealing from an unlocked vehicle in a Walgreens parking lot, leading to charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Huber, 36, of Streator, who also was arrested Saturday by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court, was granted pre-trial release but is subject to home confinement and a condition of no contact with Moats, the judge ruled Monday.

Police impounded a pickup truck believed to be connected to Moats and/or Huber, the department said over the weekend.

The Streator Police Department has connected the duo by referring to them as “Bonnie” and “Clyde” in recent police postings on social media. The two were released Monday after their hearings.

Streator police advised local merchants to remain vigilant, including being on the look out for anyone evading the surveillance cameras.