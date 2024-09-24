Landen Plym, Hall place second at Three Rivers Meet: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

La Salle-Peru’s Michael Milota chips onto the third green Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, during the Interstate 8 boys golf tournament at the Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

BOYS GOLF

At Sherrard: Hall senior Landen Plym shot a 74 on Monday to finish as runner-up in the Three Rivers Conference Meet at Frye Lake Golf Club.

Plym helped the Red Devils to a second-place finish with a 334, 18 strokes behind champion Riverdale. The Rams’ Aidan Dorathy won the individual crown with a 70.

Princeton (343) placed third and Mendota (377) finished seventh.

Also for Hall, Noah Plym placed eighth with an 84, while Johnni Escatel shot an 87 and Joseph Perez added an 89.

Jackson Mason led the Tigers as he finished fourth with a 79, while teammate Luke Smith was seventh with an 83. Jayden Fulkerson (86) and Kaiden Coomer (95) also scored for Princeton.

For the Trojans, Dane Doyle shot an 88, Brody Hartt had a 92, Alex Holland had a 98 and Grady Jones added a 99.

At DeKalb: La Salle-Peru carded a 363 to finish sixth in the Interstate 8 Conference Meet at Kishwaukee Country Club.

Michael Milota led the Cavaliers with an 87 to place 15th. Kaedin Bond (89), Nick Olivero (93) and Riley Cetwinski (94) rounded out the scores for L-P.

GIRLS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 192, St. Bede 223: Allie Thome shot a 39 to claim medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

Also for L-P, Sophia Chiu carded a 47, Charlie Slusarek had a 51 and Delanie Duggan, Quinn Mertes and Mary Craven each added a 55.

Anna Cyrocki led the Bruins with a 50, while Mae Haganbau shot a 53 and Eden Galva and Andrea Bradner each added a 60.

At Princeton: Addie Carr carded a 44 to earn medalist honors and lead Princeton to a victory in a triangular at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

The Tigresses scored a 193 to beat Orion (220) and Annawan-Wethersfield (234).

Hanna Claiborne and Halli Peterson each had a 49 for Princeton, while Reese Reviglio added a 51.

At Port Byron: Bureau Valley’s Michaela Noder shot a 55 and Faith Hanson had a 57 in a dual with Riverdale at Byron Hills Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County 2, Serena 0: Myah Richardson had 13 digs, 10 kills, six points and four aces to help the Panthers to a 25-23, 25-22 nonconference victory in Serena.

Sarah Wiesbrock had 20 digs and seven points for PC (8-7), while Eme Bouxsein added 16 assists, nine digs and three kills.

Henry-Senachwine 2, El Paso-Gridley 1: Brynna Anderson had 14 kills, 10 digs and a block to lead the Mallards to a 25-17, 18-25, 25-22 victory in a nonconference match in Henry.

Lauren Harbison had 23 assists, 15 digs, eight points and a block for Henry (14-4), while Kaitlyn Anderson contributed 19 digs, five kills, four points and a block.

Bureau Valley 2, Annawan 0: Kinley Canady had 13 digs and nine kills as the Storm won 25-23, 25-17 in a Little Ten Conference match in Annawan.

Libby Endress had 21 assists and eight digs for BV (10-8-3, 2-1 LTC), while Taylor Neuhalfen contributed nine digs, eight kills, six points and two aces.

St. Bede 2, Streator 0: The Bruins won 25-16, 25-13 in a nonconference match in Peru.

Fieldcrest 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: The Knights won 26-24, 25-18 in a nonconference match in Minonk.

Indian Creek 2, Mendota 0: The Spikers lost 25-12, 25-22 in a nonconference match in Shabbona.

BOYS SOCCER

Indian Creek 3, Earlville 1: Easton Fruit scored a goal as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Waterman.

Landen Tirevold made five saves for Earlville (3-5-1).

Serena 6, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in Serena.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Milwaukee: IVCC went 1-1 in a triangular Sunday, beating Milwaukee 7-2 and losing to Elgin 6-3.

In singles against Milwaukee, Charlee Bourell won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, Syria Zuniga won 7-6, 6-4 at No. 4, and Mina James won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 5. Bourell and Vickers won 8-2 at No. 2 doubles.

Against Elgin, James won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 5 singles and teamed with Briana Keith to win 8-4 at No. 3 doubles, while Zuniga won 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 at No. 4 singles.