Serena posts comeback win, Earlville rolls in boys soccer: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys soccer

Serena 3, Illinois Valley Central 2: At Serena, the Huskers trailed 2-1 at halftime before tying the match and then getting the match-winner from Noal Muffler with 6:30 left to play.

Serena (3-3-1) also had goals from Justin Delgado and Marcio Soto.

Earlville 9, Parkville Christian 0: At Aurora, the Red Raiders rolled to the win over the Falcons.

Alvin Hernandez recorded the hat trick to lead Earlville, while Easton Fruit added two goals and had three assists. Gavin Guelde, Grady Harp and Adin Hensley each had a goal and an assist, with Adam Waite also finding the back of the net.

Girls volleyball

Ottawa 2, Pontiac 0: At Pontiac, the Pirates improved to 10-2 on the season with a 25-22, 26-24 victory over the Indians.

Marquette 2, Somonauk 0: At Bader Gym, the Crusaders earned a 25-16, 25-19 win over the Bobcats.

Marquette was paced by Kinley Rick (six kills, four digs), Avery Durdan (five kills), Kelsey Cuchra (three kills), Emily Ryan-Adair (12 digs), Kealey Rick (seven assists, two kills, two aces) and Hunter Hopkins (six assists, two aces).

Somonauk (2-3) was led by three kills each from Abby Hohmann and Ady Werner, five assists each from Addie Britt and Brooke Bahrey, and 11 digs from Calli Snider.

Serena 2, DePue 0: At DePue, the Huskers rolled to a 25-4, 25-10 Little Ten Conference win.

Serena was paced by Anna Hjerpe (five kills, six digs), Rebekah Shugrue (five assists, two digs, four aces), Macy Mahler (seven assists, two kills), Jenna Setchell (three kills) and Hannah McNelis (five digs).

Newark 2, Aurora Christan 0: At Aurora, the Norsemen posted a 25-21, 25-23 win over the Eagles.

Newark (5-3) was led by Adrianna Larsen (nine kills, 10 digs), Rylie Carlson (seven kills), Taylor Jeffers (19 assists), Addison Ness (16 digs) and Elle Norquist (15 digs).

Putnam County 2, Earlville 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders dropped a 25-21, 25-12 decision to the Panthers.

Earlville was led by Elizabeth Vazquez (four points, 12 digs), Bailey Miller (four kills, 12 digs), Payton Actis (five assists) and Jessie Miller (two kills).

Sandwich 2, Plano 0: At Sandwich, the Indians — behind a 16-assist, 11-dig double-double by Jessica Ramey — recorded 25-21, 25-8 Kishwaukee River Conference triumph over the rival Reapers.

Sandwich (4-3, 3-0) also received solid nights from Kayden Corneils (10 service points, two blocks), Londyn Scott (six kills, two blocks) and Liza Goodbred (nine digs, three kills).

El Paso-Gridley 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Flanagan, the Falcons fell 25-14, 25-14 to the Titans in the Heart of Illinois Conference match.

Boys golf

Ottawa 154, Lockport 156, Morris 168: At Morris Country Club, the Pirates captured the triangular with co-medalists Seth Cooper and Bryer Harris carding even-par 35s. Chandler Creedon added a 41 and Jacob Armstrong a 43 for Ottawa.

Streator 168, Coal City 203: At Cinder Ridge, the Bulldogs stayed undefeated on the season with the Illinois Central Eight Conference victory. Medalist Kolden Neumann (40), Brennen Stillwell (41), Keegan Angelico (43) and Nolan Ketcham (44) paced the victors.

Woodland 190, Roanoke-Benson 159, Marquette 204: At Deer Park, the Warriors defeated both the Rockets and Crusaders. Connor Dodge led Woodland with a 44, followed by a 48 from Kyle Bliss and 49s from Sam Schmitz and Nolan Price.

Ashton Grady paced Marquette with a 43, while Braxton Nelle (44), Sawyer Ernat (54) and Lillian Pollnow (63) added counting scores.

Seneca 173, Midland 174, Dwight 183, Watseka 228: At Dwight Country Club, Grant Siegel earned co-medalist honors with a 40 to pace the Fighting Irish in the quadrangular win. Seneca (8-3, 4-1 Tri-County Conference) also received a 43 from Cooper Thorson and 45s from Keegan Murphy and Cody Malak.

Johnsburg 178, Sandwich 182, Harvard 203: At Abbey Springs Golf Course in Fontana, Wisconsin, Nolan Oakes led the Indians with a 42, followed by Colten Oakes (43), Noah Campbell (44) and Kyle Michels (53).

Woodland 192, Fieldcrest 202: At Deer Park on Monday, Connor Dodge helped lead the Warriors to the victory with a 45. Nolan Price added a 46.

Girls cross country

Weber, Sandwich earn top spots: At Harvard, ace runner Sundara Weber finished first in 17 minutes, 21 seconds, and the Indians claimed the top spot at the Kishwaukee River Conference Preview.

Sandwich also had top-10 finishes from Joanna Rivera (3rd, 20:11), Erin Lissman (5th, 20:40) and Emily Urbanski (9th, 22:05).

Pair of Somonauk runners compete at Plano: At Plano, the Bobcats’ Emma Rominski (23:12.8) finished fifth and Junia Johnson (27:29,76) 14th at the Ross Greiter Invitational.

Boys cross country

Sandwich places 4th, Trigg 8th: At Harvard, despite competing without its top two runners, the Indians finished fourth at the Kishwaukee River Conference Preview.

Logan Trigg placed eighth (17:40) for the Indians, followed by Josh Schaefers (11th, 18:12) and Alex Walsh (12th, 18:20).

Stillwell 1st, Somonauk 3rd at quad: At Plano, the Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell finished first (16:42.86) at the Ross Greiter Invitational with La Salle-Peru, IMSA and the host Reapers.

Somonauk also had a top-10 finish from Gunnar Swenson (9th, 18:50.84).