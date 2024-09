The VFW Post 4668 with Cub Scout Pack 3703 will host a flag retirement ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the VFW Parking lot, 2325 Donahue St., La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Tattered, torn and old flags may be retired during this ceremony.