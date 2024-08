The Riordan Pool, 500 E. Norris Dr., in Ottawa is winding down its season, but there still are two more days to swim. (Scott Anderson)

The Riordan Pool, 500 E. Norris Dr., in Ottawa is winding down its season, but there still are two more days to swim.

The pool will be open noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1. Go to Riordan Pool Ottawa, IL on Facebook for updates.