Streator City Park suspect ‘fired shots at a birthday party,’ court records say

The suspect in last month’s shooting at Streator City Park has a lawyer, a new court date and soon might have a new judge. Tyshawn Doyle is being held in La Salle County Jail.

Doyle, 33, of Streator (also listed in Chicago) appeared Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court, where he was formally presented with two felony charges. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of armed habitual criminal, but also is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony carrying up to 15 years.

According to court records unsealed Tuesday, shots were fired at a July 20 birthday party (children were present) in the park and that “multiple witnesses” saw and identified Doyle.

Video footage retrieved later showed Doyle in a yard on Illinois Street in Streator holding “an item” in his hands – an item not seen when he reappeared in surveillance footage. Investigators later recovered a .9-mm pistol after getting the property owner’s consent to search the property.

Prosecutors also said Doyle’s girlfriend provided a statement saying Doyle, with whom she was riding, exited the car and fired the shots.

One of the shots struck 32-year-old Jaleel Berry, who survived. Berry faces a felony charge, as well. Prosecutors said he carried a .380-caliber pistol despite a felony record that precludes him from having a gun. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Berry is in Livingston County Jail on an unrelated charge. His next date is Sept. 16 before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. for appearance with counsel and possible arraignment.

Doyle also is in custody and he’ll stay there until at least his next hearing on Sept. 23. Chicago defense attorney Charles Snowden entered his appearance on Doyle’s behalf but asked for time to review the case information before arguing Doyle’s detention. Snowden also said in open court he’ll file a motion for substitution of judge.