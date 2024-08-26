Arrest made from July Streator City Park shooting

A Streator man was arrested Monday by a U.S. Marshals task force for charges connected to a shooting that occurred July 20 in City Park. Police investigate the scene July 20, 2024, in this file photo. (Derek Barichello)

Authorities have apprehended a suspect in the July 20 shooting at Streator City Park and he is charged with multiple felonies. The shooting victim faces a charge, as well.

Tyshawn K. Doyle, 33, of Streator (also listed in Chicago) was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and admitted to La Salle County Jail at 10:34 a.m. Monday.

Doyle is charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with one count of armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison, with no possibility of probation, and aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years.

Doyle is expected to appear for a detention hearing, required since the SAFE-T Act abolished cash bonds in Illinois, tentatively set for Tuesday. However, court records show Doyle has retained a lawyer, Chicago defense attorney Charles Snowden, in a pending La Salle County case and it was not yet clear if or when Snowden would represent Doyle on the shooting charges and argue the detention hearing.

Doyle was developed as a suspect after Streator police officers responded to a shooting and located a man with gunshot wounds.

“Officers discovered that (Doyle) had been involved in a fight with (Jaleel R. Berry) which escalated into the shooting,” police said in a Monday news release. “During the investigation, officers recovered the suspect’s vehicle and two handguns.”

The man who was shot, now identified as Jaleel R. Berry, 32, of Streator was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison. Berry was not taken into custody Monday.

“The Streator Police Department would like to thank Investigator (Brian) LeBeau, La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, FBI, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Corrections, and the U.S. Marshals Service for providing assistance in this investigation.”