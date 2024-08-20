Mendota explores potential for OSLAD grant

Strouss Park was among the parks considered for potential improvements during Mendota's public hearing Monday, Aug. 19,2024, on utilizing OSLAD Grant funding to improve the city’s outdoor spaces. (Bill Freskos)

Mendota city officials listened to ideas Monday from the public for potential uses for an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant.

Officials and residents met Monday at a public hearing with an aim to improve local parks and outdoor spaces. About eight to 10 members of the public participated in the discussion.

While no decisions were finalized during the meeting, a variety of project ideas and potential locations for improvement were discussed.

Among the proposals were improvements to the area around Lake Kakusha, trying to make it a more attractive and functional space for residents by installing a walking path or bike path around the lake.

Strouss Park emerged as a potential candidate for upgrades as one of the biggest and most utilized parks in Mendota, although no specific details were provided during the meeting. Veterans Park also was mentioned as a site that has seen limited improvements over the years and could benefit from the grant funding.

Another suggestion that had been previously mentioned included the development of a multi-purpose skate park, designed to accommodate not just skateboarders but for all individuals involved in various “wheel sports.”

As the deadline to apply for the grant approaches on Sept. 18, Mendota will review and discuss the feedback and project proposals mentioned at the public hearing to create a plan that maximizes the grant’s impact.

The next city council meeting on Sept. 2 will offer another opportunity for discussion and decision making on the grant.

For additional information about the proposed projects, contact Ali Braboy at 815-539-7459, via email at abraboy@mendotacity.com, or write to Ali Braboy at 800 Washington St., Mendota, IL 61342.

