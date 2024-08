Mendota High School opens for students on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Students are to report to the gymnasium for an assembly at 8 a.m., prior to first period. It is a full day of attendance.

All students new to Mendota are invited to the welcome event on Wednesday, Aug. 7. There will not be a formal presentation scheduled on Aug. 7. Arrive and depart anytime between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon. Schedules and Chromebooks will be distributed, tours will be provided and questions answered.