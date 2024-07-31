Parking restrictions for Taste of the Illinois Valley in Peru announced

The Peru police department announced the following parking restrictions for the Taste of the Illinois Valley, which will run Thursday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 4. (Scott Anderson)

The Peru police department announced the following parking restrictions for the Taste of the Illinois Valley, which will run Thursday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 4.

For West Street, there will be no parking on either side from 11th Street to Shooting Park Road, with the exception of southbound adjacent to park in the cutout area north of 13th Street.

Other parking restrictions include:

Grant Court, no parking on east side, from 11th Street to dead end.

11th Street, no parking on either side from West Street to Grant Court.

12th Street, no parking on south side from Grant Street to Putnam Street.

13th Street, no parking on north side from Peoria Street to Putnam Street.

14th Street, no parking on south side from Peoria Street to Putnam Street.

15th Street, no parking on south side from Peoria Street to Putnam Street.

Putnam Street, no parking on west side from 15th Street to Shooting Park Road.

Plum Street, no parking on east side from 14th Street to Shooting Park Road.

Rock Street, no parking on east side from 14th Street to Shooting Park Road.

No parking on Centennial Drive.

No parking on Centennial Road.

Drivers are responsible for observing both permanent and temporary parking restrictions. There is no parking in front of, or directly across from a drive and no blocking of driveways of homes or private drives.

Violators will be ticketed and towed.