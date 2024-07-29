OSF to host blood drive in Peru

OSF HealthCare will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at 1650 Midtown Road, Peru. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

OSF HealthCare will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at 1650 Midtown Road, Peru.

The ImpactLife Donor Bus will be in the OSF Medical Group parking lot.

ImpactLife is the sole provider of blood and blood components to OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center-Ottawa, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota, OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, OSF Center for Health in Streator and OSF Saint Elizabeth-Peru. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All people ages 17 and older (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities.