July 29, 2024
Jim Dunn to present ‘Bureau County’s Other Congressmen’

Talk set Aug. 10 at Princeton library

By Shaw Local News Network
The Princeton Public Library will host Jim Dunn’s “Bureau County’s Other Congressmen” presentation 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

Most people have heard of Congressman Owen Lovejoy but what about Bureau County’s other congressmen?Dunn, president of the Bureau County History Center Board, will present the stories of four other congressmen with deep connections to Bureau County.

Attendees will learn about the congressman from Princeton who was called “The Father of the Hennepin Canal”; the congressman from Tiskilwa whom the opposing party helped to elect when it lost faith in its own incumbent; the congressman born in Ohio, Illinois, who voted to declare war on Germany during World War I; and the two-term congressman born in Dover whose son followed in his father’s footsteps by serving nearly a quarter of a century in Congress during the tumultuous 1940s and 1950s. This program is free and all are welcome to attend.

