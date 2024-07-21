Streator Dairy Queen receives award, becomes national training location

The Streator Dairy Queen, 2320 N. Bloomington St., recently received a PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence) Award from the Dairy Queen system for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

“We feel honored to have received such a prestigious award,” said Lily Ramirez, owner. “We work hard to keep our restaurant at a high level of cleanliness to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our customers.”

The Streator Dairy Queen also recently was named a Treat Store Training Location. It is one of three Treat Store Training locations in the United States. The DQ went through an interview process, store and equipment inspections, months of training and additional training at Dairy Queen International Headquarter offices in Minnesota.

Dairy Queen will be training and certifying in the Streator location DQ franchise owners and store managers that are new to the Dairy Queen System. The Streator DQ will be training and preparing them for 17 days before they head back to their store and open their own locations. The first trainees will begin July 30.

For the PRIDE award Streator’s DQ received, it is given out to locations that demonstrate PRIDE by maintaining the Dairy Queen system’s standard of cleanliness and food safety. This is the 14th year for the PRIDE award and every restaurant that meets these standards will receive the award. The award is delivered shortly after the time of the PRIDE assessment visit, which can occur anytime throughout the year.

American Dairy Queen Corporation sent a confirmation of the PRIDE award to be displayed in the location. The confirmation states that the location achieved an Outstanding Cleanliness and Food Safety PRIDE Check by setting up for success, giving the customer a reason to return.