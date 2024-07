Graves-Humes Public Library, 1401 W. Main St., Mendota, will host a voter registration event 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.

To register, the individual must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 17 year old on or before the next Primary Election and be at least 18 years old on or before the next General or Consolidated Election.

Brings two forms of identification with at least one showing your current address to register.