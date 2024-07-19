Registration set July 24-Aug. 14 at Princeton High School

From July 24 through Aug. 14, parents should log into their student’s Teacherease account and register their student(s) for the 2024-25 school year. (Derek Barichello)

From July 24 through Aug. 14, Princeton High School parents should log into their student’s Teacherease account and register their student(s) for the 2024-25 school year.

For those new to Princeton High School a welcome email from teacherease will be sent on July 24.

Online registration allows parents to view student orientation information, online forms, update their students information, view schedules and view student fees. Princeton High School encourages you to complete the free/reduced application that was recently mailed home in order to determine if a family qualifies for a fee waiver for student lunches and general fees.

Freshman Orientation will be on Monday, Aug. 12. Students will attend from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Students should enter through the main door (door 1). During this process, students will have their ID pictures taken in the south gym. All students will also have yearbook pictures taken at this time, but no payment will be due until you have reviewed your student’s proofs. In addition, students will have an opportunity to tour the building, return the online forms that are available for yearbooks, pay registration fees, as well return any other forms necessary. Chromebooks will be distributed and students will be given their 2024-2025 PHS Student Planner.

Sophomore, Junior and Senior Orientation will be on Monday, Aug. 12 anytime between 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. Students should enter through the main door (door 1). During this process, students will have their ID pictures taken in the south gym. All students will also have yearbook pictures taken at this time, but no payment will be due until you have reviewed your student’s proofs. In addition, students will have an opportunity to return the online forms that are available for yearbooks, pay registration fees, as well return any other forms necessary. Chromebooks will be distributed and students will be given their 2024-2025 PHS Student Planner.

Registration for students new to the district or those who do not have access to a computer are by appointment only. All of the registration forms can be found online at www.phs-il.org under the 2024-2025 tab.

Contact the main office at 815-875-3308 in order to schedule an appointment.