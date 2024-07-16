Princeton water bills to increase about $3 per month for average consumer

The average Princeton water bill will increase about $3 per month under a new proposal. (Derek Barichello)

The average Princeton water bill will increase about $3 per month under a new proposal.

Facing an increase in costs for meters and materials, the city is looking to keep its water system on good financial footing, said City Manager Theresa Wittenauer at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The City Council approved the first reading to put an ordinance on file Monday designed to increase the monthly cost per cubic feet of water from $5 to $5.45. Additionally bulk charges will increase from $20 to $30 per 1,000 gallons of water, which applies mostly to tanker trucks filling up on water.

Under the ordinance, the city will undergo a 3% increase in water rates in each of the next three years.

“It gets us closer,” Wittenauer said. “We’re still below what it costs, but over time we hope to get it back. We’re trying to be conservative for our residents.”

Meter costs have increased by about 24% and materials as high as 94% in some instances, Wittenauer said.

The City Council is expected to vote on final approval of the ordinance at its next meeting.