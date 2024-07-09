Tiny Tigers Preschool at Princeton High School to accept applications for 2024-2025 school year

Tiny Tigers Preschool is accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year.

Tiny Tigers will be beginning its 34th year. The preschool program is a component of the Child Care Occupations class at Princeton High School. Students enrolled in this course are juniors and seniors who enjoy working with young children and are considering a child-related career.

The preschool program is a learning lab designed to provide hands-on experiences for high school students and developmentally appropriate activities for preschoolers. Early childhood activities are studied, planned, and taught by high school students under the supervision and direction of their high school instructor, Jennifer Wagner.

Tiny Tigers sessions begin early November and continue through mid-May. Sessions meet from 8:05 aa.m. to 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Children may attend a combination of sessions that fit their schedule. The cost is $2 per day.

Applications are taken throughout the school year, after a child celebrates a third birthday until he/she enters kindergarten. Tiny Tigers Preschool follows the same schedule as Princeton High School for vacations and holidays. Applications are available at Princeton High School in the Main Office or by emailing jennifer.wagner@phs-il.org. For more information, call Jennifer Wagner at 815-875-3308, ext. 154.