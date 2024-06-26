Judge finds ‘no conditions’ to justify releasing Marseilles man charged with murder

A Marseilles man charged with murder was ordered detained Wednesday. Barring a successful appeal, Logan Petre will remain in custody while awaiting trial for allegedly killing his father. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

A Marseilles man charged with murder was ordered detained Wednesday. Barring a successful appeal, Logan Petre will remain in custody while awaiting trial for allegedly killing his father.

Petre, 21, would face 20 to 60 years in prison, with no possibility of probation, if convicted of strangling Leo Petre in the family home. (Logan Petre could face additional time if also convicted of a pending home invasion.)

Though Petre made his first appearance more than a week ago, his lawyer had asked for a few days to review companion materials before addressing detention. Wednesday, Public Defender Ryan Hamer reminded the judge all suspects enjoy a presumption of release and that Petre had a mid-range score on a risk assessment.

Hamer also noted Petre has mental health and substance abuse issues that could be addressed while out of custody, making him a candidate for home confinement.

But prosecutors prevailed upon Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia to hold Petre in custody pending trial.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams reminded the judge of first-blush evidence presented last week. First-responders arrived at the Petre residence and found Leo unresponsive – dead from strangulation, but also beaten – and Logan Petre was in his boxer shorts because some bloodied clothes were in the washing machine, Adams said.

Logan Petre later was interviewed at the Marseilles police station and prosecutors said he showed no remorse and implicated himself in a statement.

“Based on those facts alone, detention would be appropriate,” Adams said.

But Adams also noted Petre was, at the time of the alleged slaying, on pre-trial release for aggravated battery to a peace officer and that the elder Petre bonded Logan out of jail while awaiting trial on the still-pending home invasion.

“I can’t fathom a condition the court could impose that would reduce the risk to (the eyewitness) and the public at large,” Adams said, adding later, “Mr. Petre is now the poster child for what’s wrong with these conditions of pre-trial release.”

Raccuglia ruled out pre-trial release with any conditions.

“I can’t think of anything more clear and convincing evidence that Mr. Petre needs to be detained,” the judge said.

Petre, who showed no reaction as the judge ordered him detained, will next appear July 11 for arraignment. A La Salle County grand jury is expected to review his charges Tuesday.