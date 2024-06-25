3 girls, boy arrested for throwing bricks off Streator hardware store, police say

Three girls and a boy, ranging in ages from 10 to 17, were given juvenile referrals Tuesday after Streator police said they were discovered on the roof of the hardware store in the 400 block of East Main Street tossing bricks onto parked vehicles on the street. (Tom Sistak)

Three girls and a boy, ranging in ages from 10 to 17, were given juvenile referrals Tuesday after Streator police said they were discovered on the roof of the hardware store in the 400 block of East Main Street tossing bricks onto parked vehicles on the street.

Police said the discovery was made at about 1:07 a.m. Tuesday.

An SUV across the street from the store was damaged from the hurled bricks, police said. The

vehicle had hood and roof damage, police said. No one was injured.

The children were taken to the Streator Police Department where the parented were notified of each situation, police said. Each received juvenile referrals for charges.