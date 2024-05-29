OSF Peru soon to offer outpatient services, additional specialty clinics

OSF HealthCare announced the expansion of phase two services this summer to Illinois Valley residents.

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center – Peru soon will offer outpatient services and introduce additional specialty clinics, the hospital announced Wednesday in a news release.

On Sunday, June 16, there will be 12 inpatient medical beds available for those patients requiring hospitalization. Starting Monday, June 17, patients will have access to a broader range of services in the Illinois Valley. Located at 925 West St. in Peru, OSF Saint Elizabeth – Peru will offer outpatient diagnostic services; including X-ray, mammography, CT scans, MRI scans and ultrasounds, lab tests, outpatient infusions and EKGs. Until the completion of renovations to the main hospital entrance, all outpatients and visitors will utilize the temporary West Street entrance for services.

On July 22, OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute is making health care more accessible by opening an office at 920 West St., Suite 101. This new location will offer convenience for patients, ensuring they can easily access the services they need, OSF said in a news release. Similarly, OSF Medical Group – Orthopedics is expanding its services. Starting July 29, it will see patients in the newly renovated office space at 920 West St., Suite 221. Hospital outpatient X-ray services also will be available adjacent to the orthopedics office for convenient access.

“We are excited to expand our reach for all the patients and their families within these communities we serve,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota. “Health care is forever changing, and OSF HealthCare is committed to ensure we create a sustainable, long-term regional health care model our patients can count on.”

OSF HealthCare will share more information as it becomes available about expanded services for Illinois Valley residents, the hospital said in a news release.