Princeton First United Methodist to say farewell to Rev. Ryan Sutton

Princeton First United Methodist Church is planning to say farewell to Rev. Ryan Sutton.

Sutton has served at the church the past five years, leading the congregation through the challenges of a pandemic by finding new ways to reach and serve members as well as growing the church family. He has been active in the community with the Princeton Ministerial Association, Our Table and the Princeton High School Boys Tennis Team, to name a few.

His last services at the church, 316 S. Church St., is scheduled 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, with a reception to follow and 9 a.m. Sunday June 16, with a reception to follow. The public is invited to attend to say thank you and wish Sutton well as he relocates to Roscoe United Methodist Church.